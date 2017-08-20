Quote of the Day: “That’s Too Bad”

From Donald J. Trump, commander-in-chief of the armed forces, asked about the collision between an oil tanker and an American destroyer,¹ which resulted in a toll of ten sailors missing and five injured:

That’s too bad.

This is what I’d say if my wife told me the supermarket was sold out of her favorite breakfast cereal. You’d think the president of the United States could come up with something a little more heavy-hearted, even if he had to fake it.

¹Yes, another one.

UPDATE: Perhaps Trump didn’t know the details of what had happened:

Unclear whether @POTUS had been informed of missing and injured sailors when he responded. Media wasn’t aware of that info at the time. https://t.co/np1MALNAH5 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) August 21, 2017

I still might hope for something better, but perhaps it wasn’t as bad as all that.