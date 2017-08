I know this won’t make any difference, but just for the record, here is job growth over each 6-month period¹ since the start of Obama’s second term:

It’s true that we created over a million jobs in the first six months of the Trump era. It’s also true that this was the worst performance of the past five years.

¹The periods I used are actually February-July and August-January in order to capture the first six months of Trump’s presidency.