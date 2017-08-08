The Sabotage of Obamacare Is Doing Great

A week ago:

Blaming the uncertainty over health care reform in the U.S. Senate, insurance carriers will stop offering plans under the Affordable Care Act in nearly all of Nevada’s rural counties, including Carson City and Douglas County….Only Anthem currently sells plans on the exchange in those counties.

Today:

After significant dialogue with state leaders and regulators Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has made the difficult decision to revise our rate filing for our 2018 Individual plan offerings in Nevada….Planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans has become increasingly difficult due to a shrinking and deteriorating individual market, as well as continual changes and uncertainty in federal operations, rules and guidance, including cost sharing reduction subsidies and the restoration of taxes on fully insured coverage. Specifically, Anthem will reduce its 2018 Individual plan offering in Nevada and will only offer an off-exchange catastrophic medical plan statewide

Nevada now has no insurers in its rural counties. Only two are left in its three big counties following the withdrawal of Anthem. This isn’t because of anything inherently broken about health coverage in Nevada. It’s all thanks to Senate Republicans and Donald Trump, who have deliberately destabilized the insurance market and are now gleefully watching the ensuing chaos. Trump could stop this with just a word, but revenge is more important to him than the health care of thousands. The sabotage of Obamacare continues apace.