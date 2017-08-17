Trump Doubles Down on the Yahoo Vote

Not happy this morning with merely defending the “history and culture of our great country” in the form of “beautiful” Confederate statues, President Trump decided a few minutes ago to respond to the terrorist attack in Barcelona by explicitly condoning war crimes and mass executions:

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

There’s no evidence that Pershing actually did any of the stuff Trump thinks he did, but that’s hardly surprising. Trump is just doubling down on the bloodthirsty yahoo vote this week.

A NOTE TO THE YAHOOS: Those of you who think the Pershing Method is great might want to think about why we still aren’t using it. Trump has been president for seven months now. Why hasn’t he ordered the army to start dipping bullets in pig’s blood and then massacring everyone in sight? It’s almost like he’s just talking big to impress you, isn’t it?