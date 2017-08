And so it ends:

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

The “pressure,” of course, is for decent people to condemn Trump and resign from his sham councils. But there’s no need for these shows of principle now! After all, it might piss off the racists, and CEOs shouldn’t be expected to risk that. Nice work, Mr. President.