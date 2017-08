President Trump today:

“We must, we have no choice, we must lower our taxes,” @realDonaldTrump says in Missouri — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) August 30, 2017

Whether we “must” lower our taxes is a matter of opinion, I suppose. However, the question of how high our taxes are is a matter of fact. So here you go:

Gee, I wonder which taxes Trump thinks “must” be lowered?