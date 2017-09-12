Chart of the Day: Household Income Finally Beats 1999 Record

The Census Bureau has finally gotten around to calculating household income for 2016, and the news is good: adjusted for inflation, income was up 3.2 percent last year. In fact, household income is now at an all-time high:

And now for the buzzkill portion of this post: this means household income has increased a whopping 0.6 percent since 1999. That’s $22 per year.

On the other hand, this is better than the top .01 percent has done. According to Piketty and Saez, their income peaked in 2000 and is down 4 percent through 2015 (with some spikes in between). Will 2016 be the year that they too beat their 20th century high? P&S take even longer than the Census Bureau to make their calculations, so we’ll have to wait and see. But I’ll bet they do.