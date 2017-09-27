Chart of the Day: Thanks Obama!

The World Economic Forum released its latest global competitiveness scores yesterday, and the United States finished the Obama era on a strong note—coming in a very close second, only a hundredth of a point behind longtime champion Switzerland.¹ What’s more, US competitiveness has grown 7.7 percent since the end of the Great Recession, far better than any other country. Thanks Obama! This is the score to beat, Donald.

¹For now, I’m taking no position on whether these scores mean much. You may discuss this in comments.