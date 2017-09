My mother’s cat Ditto passed away a couple of weeks ago after a long illness. (Her orange cat, Tillamook, is fine.) So earlier this week she headed out to get a pair of new kittens who were being fostered by a friend. They are still kind of shy, but came out long enough yesterday for a bit of catblogging. The tabby is named Lilly, and she is very photogenic indeed. The tuxedo cat is Luna, so the whole gang is Tilly, Lilly, and Luna. Welcome them to the family!