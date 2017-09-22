Tom Price Missed a Meeting Because of a Flight Delay Once

Why does HHS Secretary Tom Price charter private flights for his official travel? The Washington Post has the story:

After Tom Price was sworn in as health and human services secretary, the Georgia Republican faced an inconvenience known to millions of Americans: His flight was delayed, an aide said, and he was forced to spend hours at an airport. The delay left Price a no-show at an early public appearance his office helped plan.

A flight delay!?! Color me convinced! In fact, I recommend that the federal government purchase a fleet of planes especially for use by cabinet secretaries. They are far too important to be subject to the indignity of mingling with the little people and suffering the vagaries of commercial airline travel.

Don’t worry, though. The next time a Democrat takes office we can sell off the fleet, since it would then be an obvious waste of money by Beltway elites who care nothing for how they spend the hard-earned money of honest taxpayers.