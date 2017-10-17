How to Build a Future Scientist

Here’s an ad that Vodafone is running on billboards around here:

I’m not trying to pick on Vodafone, but I sure see a lot of ads like this. I wish instead that I saw a few more ads like this:

I know, I know. It’s just an ad, and the future doesn’t look all that exciting in mine. I’m just a little weary of endless ads telling us that inspiring children to become scientsts is just a matter of fun and games. That’s part of it, for sure, but our future scientists better become proficient in math and research too. Proficient enough that they don’t get scared away the first time they take a real science class, anyway. That means getting used to a bit of routine drudgery.

Yeah, I’m just griping. Get off my lawn blah blah blah. Still.