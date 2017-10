I’m officially home and recovered from jet lag, which means that it’s time to start featuring some photos from Southern California again. No worries, though: I have dozens of Irish and British photos still in the queue, so the next few months will probably feature roughly equal numbers of American and non-American photos. For starters, though, here’s a balloon vendor keeping a close eye on her flock at Disneyland. It doesn’t get much more Californian than that.