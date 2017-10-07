Lunchtime Photo

Let’s continue with our avian theme today. This is a rare photo of Gullzilla, about to make a light snack out of a police helicopter. Ever since these guys escaped from Skull Island, police work in London has become considerably more dangerous.

Actually, we were in Hyde Park and the helicopter was circling endlessly over the Natural History museum a few blocks away. A car lost control and barreled over a kerb, injuring 11 people. It was not terror-related, according to the Guardian: “However, the heavy and swift response to the incident by dozens of armed officers reflected the concerns about a possible terror attack in the capital after the Westminster and London Bridge incidents this year.”