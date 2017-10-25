Three Cheers For Jeff Flake

I’ve seen a bunch of criticism of Sen. Jeff Flake that goes like this: Sure, you talk big about Trump, but when it comes to a vote you’re always on his side. What a hypocrite.

This is also a general criticism of nearly every Republican who criticizes Trump. But what do you expect them to do? They’re conservatives. When conservative bills reach the floor, are they supposed to vote against them just because Trump happens to support them? That doesn’t make any sense.

Short of impeachment, there’s really not much that congressional Republicans can do to rein in Trump.¹ Given that reality, calling him out clearly and distinctly when he acts like a child is exactly what they should do. We need more Jeff Flakes, not fewer, and they deserve support when they speak out, not petty carping.

¹Though I’m open to suggestions.