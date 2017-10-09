I got nuthin’ today. And I think I’m coming down with a cold, so I’m feeling sorry for myself. But I feel like I ought to post something today, so here it is: two perfect quotes. The first is about Donald Trump, from Peter Baker of the New York Times:

Mr. Trump considered [Bob] Corker as a candidate for secretary of state after last year’s election but was said to have told associates that the 5-foot-7 senator was too short.

That says it all about Trump. Next up is Hillary Clinton describing her typical day in What Happened:

Six a.m.: I wake up, sometimes hitting the snooze button to steal a few more minutes. Snoozing leaves you more tired—there are studies on this—but in that moment, it seems like such a great idea.

Of course there are studies on this. And of course she knows about them. This is Hillary Clinton in a nutshell.

It’s also why I like her. I like studies too! I like charts! I like knowledge! I like people who give a damn about the actual world instead of just relying on their own internal fantasies. Sadly, people like us appear to be out of fashion these days.