What’s the Deal With the Heathrow Express Train?

We’re in London now. Kensington is our home away from home for the next three weeks.

I’ve never used the express train from Heathrow before, but I did this time. What’s the consensus on this? Is it worth it? That depends a bit on where you’re going, I suppose, but here’s how it seemed to play out to me. The starting point is the entrance to the tube station in Terminal 2/3:

Basically, we paid about $60 to avoid the 20-minute schlep with luggage. Which might be worth it, I suppose, but it seems kinda pricey. I think we would have been better off taking a taxi from the airport or else using the tube and then taking our chances on finding a taxi at Earl’s Court. Live and learn.

BY THE WAY: I forgot to mention this, but if you want to follow our vacation more regularly—and really, why wouldn’t you?—you can check out my Facebook page. I’m not much of a Facebooker, but for vacation photos and commentary it seems like the best tool for the job.