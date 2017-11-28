Chuck and Nancy Blow Off Meeting With Donald Trump

Kevin DrumNov. 28, 2017 11:49 AM

Tom Williams/Congressional Quarterly/Newscom via ZUMA

My my. Democrats are showing some spine. Donald Trump tweeted this earlier today:

And here’s the Democratic response:

Shazam! I guess Trump isn’t the only one who can pre-emptively pull out of a meeting. Now he can either (a) back down, (b) accept that he’s irrelevant, or (c) launch more insulting tweets. I’m guessing C.