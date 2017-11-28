Chuck and Nancy Blow Off Meeting With Donald Trump

My my. Democrats are showing some spine. Donald Trump tweeted this earlier today:

Meeting with “Chuck and Nancy” today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2017

And here’s the Democratic response:

Shazam! I guess Trump isn’t the only one who can pre-emptively pull out of a meeting. Now he can either (a) back down, (b) accept that he’s irrelevant, or (c) launch more insulting tweets. I’m guessing C.