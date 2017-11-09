Let’s Watch Fox News Evolve on the Roy Moore Story

As long as we’re mocking Fox News today, let’s see how their response to the Roy Moore news is evolving through the day. Here it was shortly after the allegations were first published:

The “Clinton Cult” stuff is still top and center. Moore is covered below that, and the headline is “Baseless Attack.” A few hours later it morphed into this:

With even most Republicans starting to realize that groping a 14-year-old is something to take seriously, Moore is now at the top of the page and the headline is “Roy Moore Under Fire.” The subhead puts Moore’s denial first, but at least includes the fact that “GOP lawmakers” are “signalling” outrage.

I will update this later once Fox News finally figures out that they probably should at least pretend that the charges are serious and really disturbing. I imagine they’ll still figure out some way to blame liberals and the media for it, though.