Lunchtime Photo

This is the Mott MacDonald building in London, located off Ludgate Hill near St. Paul’s Cathedral. Mott MacDonald is a “global engineering, management, and development consulting firm focused on guiding our clients through many of the planet’s most intricate challenges.” It’s one of those outfits with (allegedly) so many areas of expertise that it has to break them up into alphabetical groups on its web page. Seriously.

In any case, one of their areas of expertise is façade engineering, and this façade is indeed pretty cool.