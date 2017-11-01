Twitter is full of snark, which is the main reason I like it. Naturally, then, at first I thought this was snark. But it’s not:

President Donald Trump has told senior congressional leadership that he wants to name the forthcoming tax reform bill the “The Cut Cut Cut Act,” a senior administration official tells ABC News. ….[Paul] Ryan initially kicked the naming over to Trump because of his penchant towards branding, according to a senior Hill aide….Trump has been insistent that the bill be called “The Cut Cut Cut Act.”

I dunno. Trump is the branding genius, not me. And in the end, I suppose it doesn’t matter what the official name is. It’s going to be “the Trump tax cuts” or the CCCA no matter what Trump wants. That said, this is not the work of a man in complete control of his faculties, is it?