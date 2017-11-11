Trump: Putin Says He Didn’t Interfere With Our Election, and I Totally Believe Him

Ladies and gentlemen, the president of the United States, the greatest negotiator the world has ever seen:

Did Russia’s attempts to meddle in US elections come up in the conversations?

He said he didn’t meddle, he said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times.

Do you believe him?

Well, look….that whole thing was set up by the Democrats. Look at Podesta, look at all the things that they have done with the phony dossier. Those are the big events. But Putin said he did not do what they said he did….

On election meddling, did you ask him the question?

Every time he sees me he says I didn’t do that and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. But he says I didn’t do that. I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country.