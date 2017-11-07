Who Gets a Tax Hike? Here Are the Top Ten and Bottom Ten States.

Last night I showed you some estimates from ITEP about how many households were likely to face a tax hike thanks to the Republican tax bill. As it happens, ITEP also has estimates for each state, so I took a look at the numbers for middle-class households with incomes between $40-65,000. That’s smack in the middle of the income spectrum. Here are the top ten and bottom ten states:

The light bars are for 2018 and the dark bars are for 2027. Naturally, most of the states in the top ten are blue states. The states in the bottom ten are all red states except for Vermont. By 2027, a full third of the households of Maryland will be paying higher taxes thanks to the Republican tax bill, and several other states aren’t far behind.

These aren’t the highest numbers in the report, by the way. These are solely numbers for the middle-middle-class. But take a look at the upper middle class in California: 34 percent will get an immediate tax hike in 2018, and a whopping 55 percent will get a tax hike by 2027. In Maryland the numbers for the upper middle class are 41 percent and 62 percent.

I hope this teaches you all a lesson. Next time you’d better vote for Trump.