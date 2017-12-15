Another McGahn Pal Bites the Dust in Senate Hearing

Looking for news you can trust?

Another pal of White House counsel Don McGahn has been recommended for a lifetime position as a federal judge—by Don McGahn—and John Kennedy, one of the most conservative members of the Senate, is unamused. This video is almost painful to watch:

MUST WATCH: Republican @SenJohnKennedy asks one of @realDonaldTrump’s US District Judge nominees basic questions of law & he can’t answer a single one. Hoo-boy. pic.twitter.com/fphQx2o1rc — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2017

Conservatives are generally thrilled by the circuit court judges that Trump has nominated, but it sure looks like McGahn is using his influence to make district court judgeships into a sort of affirmative action program for unqualified friends of Don McGahn. Even Republicans are on to the scam now.