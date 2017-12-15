Another McGahn Pal Bites the Dust in Senate Hearing

Kevin DrumDec. 15, 2017 12:12 PM

Another pal of White House counsel Don McGahn has been recommended for a lifetime position as a federal judge—by Don McGahn—and John Kennedy, one of the most conservative members of the Senate, is unamused. This video is almost painful to watch:

Conservatives are generally thrilled by the circuit court judges that Trump has nominated, but it sure looks like McGahn is using his influence to make district court judgeships into a sort of affirmative action program for unqualified friends of Don McGahn. Even Republicans are on to the scam now.

