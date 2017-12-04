Donald Trump Loves Roy Moore Now That He’s Ahead in the Polls

Looking for news you can trust?

I see that Donald Trump is now all-in on Roy Moore:

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

This is no surprise, I suppose. Of course, it might mean nothing more than this:

For a while, it looked like Moore was likely to lose. Naturally Trump didn’t want to be associated with a loser, so he stayed quiet. But that changed about a week ago, when Moore started polling a couple of points ahead. Ever since then Trump has been getting more and more vocal in his support for Moore. A real profile in courage, our president.