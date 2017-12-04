Donald Trump Loves Roy Moore Now That He’s Ahead in the Polls

Kevin DrumDec. 4, 2017 1:24 PM

I see that Donald Trump is now all-in on Roy Moore:

This is no surprise, I suppose. Of course, it might mean nothing more than this:

For a while, it looked like Moore was likely to lose. Naturally Trump didn’t want to be associated with a loser, so he stayed quiet. But that changed about a week ago, when Moore started polling a couple of points ahead. Ever since then Trump has been getting more and more vocal in his support for Moore. A real profile in courage, our president.