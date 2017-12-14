Looking for news you can trust?

Remember how the Senate version of the tax bill didn’t quite pencil out, so they decided to make the individual tax cuts temporary? In 2025, they go bye bye. But it looks like maybe that still didn’t quite do the job:

Congressional Republicans are looking at shortening the duration of tax cuts that their plan would give to families and individuals, a leading lawmaker said Thursday….Republicans are now considering having those tax cuts expire in 2024.

Let’s see…divide by pi, carry the one…and it looks like the individual tax cuts will last for only six years. Then they expire so that the corporate tax cuts can be permanent. The pretense that middle-class families will see much benefit from this tax bill is getting thinner every day.