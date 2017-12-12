Republicans Finally Have Kumbaya Moment on Tax Bill

Looking for news you can trust?

House and Senate Republicans are working busily to reconcile their versions of the tax bill, but it’s tough sledding. They have a lot of disagreements to hammer out, and of course they also have to deal with demands from Donald Trump. What, oh what, can finally bring them together?

Congressional Republicans are in advanced talks to lower the top tax rate for individuals from 39.6 percent to 37 percent as they finalize a massive $1.5 trillion tax package, said three people familiar with the negotiations. ….The change, if finalized, would amount to a major tax cut for the wealthiest Americans….After the House and Senate passed their versions of the tax bill, complaints from wealthy Americans – particularly in New York – grew louder….Trump has received an earful from friends and supporters in New York, and last week signaled that he could support changes that he said would help a “sliver” of people.

It’s heartwarming, isn’t it? When things are at their roughest, Republicans can always find comfort in the old traditions.