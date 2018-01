Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Check this out:

Thanks Obama!

I’m just joking, of course. I don’t know if Obama had anything to do with this in the United States, let alone the entire world. But in Donald Trump’s latest tweet he takes credit for the 2017 number because he has been “very strict on Commercial Aviation.” Uh huh. I guess he must have heard about this on Fox & Friends this morning.

Welcome to 2018.