I know you’ve been waiting with bated breath for the results of yesterday’s FAKE NEWS poll. So here it is:

WKRP won in a landslide. Who knew there were so many Les Nessman fans out there? It was the turkey episode that put him over the top, wasn’t it?

Not much love for the classics here, I’m afraid. It just goes to show the pitiable state of modern culture. There were also more fans of The Name of the Game than I would have guessed. Did 24 of you guys actually watch that show?