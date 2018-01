Looking for news you can trust?

Today is my entry in the Abstract Digital school of art. The original photo is here. My technique was to load it into Photoshop and then start dicking around with anything that came to hand. Probably a filter or two. Color replacement here and there. Changes to hue and saturation. After a bunch of trial and error, I got one I liked. Think of it as Jackson Pollock by way of Tiffany. You may or may not like it, but it was kind of fun making it.