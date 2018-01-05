Looking for news you can trust?

Paul Manafort is suing Robert Mueller for going beyond his remit by prosecuting him for fraud rather than collusion with Russia.

Donald Trump has threatened to sue a publisher over a book he doesn’t like.

Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham are trying to get the FBI to investigate Christopher Steele, the guy who put together the Trump “dossier.”

The FBI has reopened its absurd investigation of the Clinton Foundation.

After James Comey testified before Congress in March, Attorney General Jeff Sessions tasked a staffer with generating “one negative article a day in the news media.”

The American legal system is really getting a workout these days, now that we have a president who sees courts and the Justice Department primarily as tools to take revenge on his enemies. I hope it’s up to the task.