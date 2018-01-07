Quote of the Day: Yes, the President Is a Genius

Looking for news you can trust?

From Stephen Miller, on Jake Tapper’s State of the Union, describing President Trump:

I saw a man who was a political genius…a self-made billionaire who revolutionized reality TV…hasn’t gotten the due he deserves…

Miller was his usual obnoxious, hyperactive self, refusing to answer questions and instead filibustering about how great Trump is and how horrible CNN is. Eventually Tapper got tired of it and just shut him down: “Stephen, I get it, there’s one viewer that you care about right now, and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him, and I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

The only part I don’t get about this is why Tapper invited Miller in the first place. I’ve seen him before, and I’m sure Tapper knew what he was in for. It’s a pointless exercise, like interviewing Kellyanne Conway. Why even bother?

UPDATE: It turns out that Miller’s performance had a perfect coda: