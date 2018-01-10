South Korea Lays Down Marker in Suck-Up Olympics

Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

Oh please:

South Korean President Moon Jae-in credited U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday for helping to spark the first inter-Korean talks in more than two years, and warned that Pyongyang would face stronger sanctions if provocations continued….“I think President Trump deserves big credit for bringing about the inter-Korean talks, I want to show my gratitude,” Moon told reporters at his New Year’s news conference. “It could be a resulting work of the U.S.-led sanctions and pressure.”

The sucking up Olympics is getting out of hand, and I fear this is only the beginning. As more people come to realize that Trump really is as childlike as his reputation, we’re likely to see a lot more of this.