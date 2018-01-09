Looking for news you can trust?

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has released the testimony of Glenn Simpson, the founder of Fusion GPS, who testified to Congress last year about the origins of the infamous Trump-Russia “dossier.” He says the FBI took it seriously when Christopher Steele, the author of the dossier, talked to them:

The ex-British spy who authored a dossier of allegations against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was told the FBI had someone inside the Trump campaign providing agents with information, according to a newly-released transcript of a congressional interview. ….“My understanding was that they believed Chris at this point — that they believed Chris might be credible because they had other intelligence that indicated the same thing and one of those pieces of intelligence was a human source from inside the Trump organization,” Simpson said. Using the parlance of spies and law enforcement officials, Simpson said the FBI had a “walk-in’’ whistleblower from someone in Trump’s organization.

Who’s the mole? Let the guessing games begin!

UPDATE: Wait! Maybe there was no mole after all:

A source close to Fusion GPS tells me there was no walk-in source — that was a mischaracterization by Simpson of the Australian diplomat tip about Papadopoulis. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 9, 2018

UPDATE: Plus this: