Dennis Coffey Grooves on "Hot Coffee and the D"

Dennis Coffey

Hot Coffey in the D

Resonance



Guitarist Dennis Coffey was a member of Motown's elite team of session musicians, playing on hits like the Temptations' "Ball of Confusion (That's What the World Is Today)" and Edwin Starr's "War," as well as enjoying a top-ten smash under his own name with the high-energy 1971 instrumental "Scorpio." Recorded in 1968 at a Detroit club, the previously unreleased Hot Coffey in the D finds the virtuoso pumping out sultry soul-jazz as part of a smoldering trio that also features Lyman Woodard on funky Hammond B-3 organ and ace drummer Melvin Davis. Sometimes wild and freaky, sometimes smooth and soothing, this enticing set includes extended takes on "By the Time I Get to Phoenix" (seven minutes) and "The Look of Love" (12 minutes) that find soulful new wrinkles in these tasteful standards, along with the psychedelic original "Fuzz." Diverse and satisfying, Hot Coffey works fine as superior background music but also rewards close listening.