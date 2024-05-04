1 hour ago

Mystery Group Announces $5 Million Fund to Pay for Reports of Election Fraud. What Could Go Wrong?

It’s not clear who’s behind the newly launched Fair Election Fund.

David Goldman/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Saturday, Fox News reported the launch of the Fair Election Fund, an apparently right-wing nonprofit that says it has a $5 million budget aimed at exposing election fraud.

The project promises to pay election workers, organizers, and concerned citizens who have witnessed election fraud firsthand to share their stories. “Your voice could be what helps preserve our democracy,” its site reads. “And those willing to speak out will be rewarded with payment from our $5 million dollar fund.”

An ad for the organization released Wednesday suggests that, under the Biden administration, such fraud has flourished. “Across the country, there are real cases of fraud and abuses of the system that have eroded or trust, from executive orders opening the door to noncitizens voting, while some cities look to make it commonplace,” says a voiceover, as suspenseful music plays over black and white images of Biden and election-related headlines.

The ad is referring to Biden’s executive order aimed at expanding access to voter registration, and to legislation in some cities to allow legal permanent residents to vote in municipal elections. Unfounded claims of voter fraud and a rigged election system, which Donald Trump famously used in 2020 to falsely claim the election was stolen from him, have fueled legislation in dozens of states to restrict voting access.

According to a press release reported by Fox, cases of voter fraud will be vetted by the group’s election law attorneys and highlighted “through aggressive paid and earned media campaigns, the first of which will begin immediately.”

For now, the group remains something of a mystery: the Fox story didn’t contain details about the leadership of the group or the source of its funding. The fund didn’t immediately respond to questions from Mother Jones, and doesn’t appear on searches of the federal Internal Revenue Service or Federal Election Commission websites. The group doesn’t yet have followers on Facebook, Instagram, or X, on which it is following just one account: Fox News

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate