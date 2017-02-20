Milo Yiannopoulos Is Having a Very Bad Day

After CPAC invited Breitbart senior editor Milo Yiannopoulos to speak at this year's gathering, video surfaced appearing to show the alt-right leader endorsing pederasty. The conservative conference was eventually forced to rescind the English internet troll's invitation and they're not the only organizations severing ties.

Simon & Schuster is canceling the publication of 'Dangerous' by Milo Yiannopoulos "After careful consideration." Full story coming soon. — Publishers Weekly (@PublishersWkly) February 20, 2017

Yiannopoulos, who had received a $250,000 advance for the book, is reportedly also facing an uprising at home: