On Sunday, John Oliver took a close look at President Donald Trump's federal budget proposal, which seeks to severely slash a number of important federal agencies and government programs, all while boosting the government's military and defense spending.

"It is sort of fitting that the list of budget cuts scroll by like the end credits for America," Oliver quipped. "Thanks for helping us out Agriculture Department! Hope you find a gig with the next country that rises from our ashes!"

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney recently said that he wrote much of the budget by scanning Trump's campaign promises on federal spending. But when Last Week Tonight examined some of the president's past statements on the issue, the show quickly discovered that translating "the noises that come out of Trump's face into hard policy prescriptions" is a near impossible feat.

Oliver also showed why the president's budget might finally be the catalyst for his supporters to turn on him: