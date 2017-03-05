There Are So Many Reasons Why This "Saturday Night Live" Skit Will Drive Trump Nuts
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"Being in the government is so fun." #SNL pic.twitter.com/EW3zNiMO6A— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
It's getting late; have you seen my mates
Ma, tell me when the boys get here
It's seven o'clock and I want to rock
Want to get a belly full of beer
My old man's drunker than a barrel full of monkeys
And my old lady? she don't care
My sister looks cute in her braces and boots
A handful of grease in her hair
Don't give us none of your aggravation
We had it with your discipline
Saturday night's alright for COMEDY!
Get a little action in
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
"This is my best good friend Kellyanne." #SNL pic.twitter.com/wPrT3ym4oU— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017
Minny Jackson has a special delivery for Jeff Sessions. #SNL pic.twitter.com/cB3ak6U9mm— Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2017