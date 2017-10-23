Turn to “Lotta Sea Lice” For Easygoing Listening

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile

Lotta Sea Lice

Matador

Hazy and easygoing, but far from aimless, this surprising collaboration finds plenty of common ground between the reflective guitar rock stylings of Australian Courtney Barnett and American Kurt Vile. Echoing the likes of Lou Reed, Tom Petty, and Neil Young, they share vocals on each other’s songs and generally give the impression of two old pals hanging out for the fun of it, rather than young stars plotting their next career moves. Highlights include Vile’s “Over Everything,” which gracefully evokes the quiet pleasures of being alone (as opposed to lonely), Barnett’s snide, albeit laid-back, “Outta the Woodwork” and the eerie “Fear Is Like a Forest,” penned by fellow Aussie Jen Cloher. While hardcore fans of either artist might prefer a solo outing to the charming teamwork of Lotta Sea Lice, it’s a pretty swell tangent.