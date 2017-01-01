Additional Resources on Guns and Gun Violence
From Our Pages
March/April 1996: For every attacker shot and killed in self-defense, 130 Americans are killed by guns for other reasons.
September/October 1995: How the pro-gun group wasted much of its money over a four-year period on a costly, controversial membership drive.
July/August 1995: NRA officials have a history of making news.
January/February 1994: A guide to disarming America.
January/February 1994: Can gun makers be held accountable for making their guns as safe as possible?
November/December 1994: The Congressional Sportsmen's Caucus and the gun lobby.
January/February 1994: Guns are hazardous to your health.
Around the Net
The National Rifle Association
A key site for gun lobby news and views, sponsored by the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action.
Organizations identified by the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action as "Active National Pro-Firearms Organizations."
A list of alleged gun lobby opponents compiled by the NRA's Institute for Legislative Action.
A gun-violence prevention program sponsored by Physicians for Social Responsibility.
Coalition to Stop Gun Violence
A coalition of religious, professional, labor, medical, educational, and civic organizations working to reduce gun violence and ban the use of handguns and assault weapons by the general public.
The Educational Fund to End Handgun Violence
A gun-violence information resource for researchers, educators, journalists, attorneys, legislators, and the general public.
An educational foundation promoting the notion that firearms violence is a widespread public health problem.