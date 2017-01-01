Additional Resources on Guns and Gun Violence

F R O M O U R P A G E S

Who We Kill

March/April 1996: For every attacker shot and killed in self-defense, 130 Americans are killed by guns for other reasons.

The NRA's Mail Bomb

September/October 1995: How the pro-gun group wasted much of its money over a four-year period on a costly, controversial membership drive.

NRA: bombs away

July/August 1995: NRA officials have a history of making news.

Special Report: Gun Crazy

January/February 1994: A guide to disarming America.

Liability

January/February 1994: Can gun makers be held accountable for making their guns as safe as possible?