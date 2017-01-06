Multiple People Dead after a Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport

Police officials say one shooter is in custody.

Jan. 6, 2017 2:09 PM

NBC TV Local10/AP

A shooting at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood airport on Friday afternoon has left multiple people dead, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. One person is in custody, and local authorities say eight people have been transported to a nearby hospital after sustaining injuries during the attack.

All services from the international airport have been temporarily suspended.

This is a breaking news event. We will update when more news become available.

