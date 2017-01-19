Best Moments From Donald Trump Inauguration Protests — Updated

In the coming days, crowds of Donald Trump supporters will take to the streets to welcome the new president, including at Thursday's Make America Great Again rally at the Lincoln Memorial and Friday's inaugural parade outside of the White House.

But a whole lot of people are organizing to protest Trump, including more than one million people who are expected to participate in women's marches around the world.

Here are highlights from some of the protests. Come back here for more news as we update this story.

January 19

Protesters rally outside the Trump International Hotel in New York. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to march alongside actors Mark Ruffalo and Alec Baldwin, as well as filmmaker and activist Michael Moore. "This is New York," de Blasio tweeted. "Nothing about who we are changed on Election Day. Let's get to work."

HAPPENING NOW: Protest outside of #Trump International Hotel in D.C. pic.twitter.com/GzLiOhTfiV — Robert Way (@iamrobertway) January 17, 2017

I'm rallying at Trump Int’l Hotel at 6PM on Jan. 19 because our next president needs to hear from all NYers before he takes office. Join us. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 16, 2017

Crowd is gathering! NYC Anti-Trump rally, 6pm, Trump Hotel on Columbus Circle! Join me, Robert DeNiro, Sally Field, Alec Baldwin, Cher, YOU! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 19, 2017

January 18

Hundreds gather for a "Queer Dance Party" outside of Vice President-elect Mike Pence's Chevy Chase house. Firas Nasr, founder of WERK for Peace, tells DCist that the event is meant to show that "homophobia and transphobia is wrong and should be resisted." As Indiana's governor, Pence had a poor record on LGBT rights, signing a bill to protect businesses that discriminated against gay people.

Hundreds are dancing to @rihanna outside of VP Elect Mike Pence's DC house to protest what they view as his anti-gay policies. pic.twitter.com/Kim1nbAjHi — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) January 19, 2017