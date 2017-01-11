This Is One of the Most Surreal Bits from Donald Trump's Bizarre Press Conference

From Donald Trump's first press conference in six months, at Trump Tower on Wednesday morning, this clip must surely rank among the most surreal. The event was meant to put to rest questions about Trump's potential conflicts of interest, by listing steps he plans to take to separate himself from his businesses. He also came the closest he's ever been to acknowledging the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the election.

But when Trump started talking about unverified details from Russia's alleged dossier on his behavior in a Moscow hotel room, things got weird.

Watch the clip above. Here's the relevant portion of the transcript, from the New York Times: