Enormous Crowds Expected at Women's Marches Around the World

A march to protest the election of President Donald Trump in St. Paul, Minnesota, on November 9.

On Saturday, January 21, more than 200,000 women are expected to march in Washington, DC, to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. The organizers predict that they'll be joined by more than 2 million women in more than 600 marches worldwide. Want to find a march near you? Use this tool.

Mother Jones reporters will be on the scene at the marches. Check back here Saturday for the latest.