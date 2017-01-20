Uplifting, Heartbreaking, Enormous Crowds at Women's Marches Around The World

From Washington, DC, to Antarctica, more than 2.5 million women are protesting the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Jan. 20, 2017 3:34 PM

A march to protest the election of President Donald Trump in St. Paul, Minnesota, on November 9. Jose Luis Magana/AP

On Saturday, January 21, hundreds of thousands of women are marching in Washington, DC, to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump. The organizers predict that they'll be joined by more than 2.5 million women in more than 600 marches worldwide. Want to find a march near you? Use this tool.

Mother Jones reporters are on the scene at the marches. Check back here for rolling updates.

4:50 p.m. EST: From the march in Oakland, CA:

4:09 p.m. EST:

3:55 p.m. EST: Here's footage of women marching in five states where Donald Trump won:

3:46 p.m. EST:

3:45 p.m. EST: Even more signs (and chants!):

3:20 p.m. EST: Updates from New York City's march:

3:16 p.m. EST: Lol.

3:07 p.m. EST: The Associated Press reports that city officials have said that because the planned route for the march in Washington, DC, "is filled with protesters, a formal march is no longer possible." Marchers have been diverted along a different route.

2:34 p.m. EST: We're hearing reports that attendance at marches nationwide has far surpassed predictions: 

1:30 p.m. EST: Signs, signs, and more signs:

Hair made of Cheetos. Jeremy Schulman

1 p.m. EST: More than 500,000 marchers are now in Washington, DC, according to new estimates:

12:45 p.m. EST: Crowds swell at marches around the world:

12:25 p.m. EST: Well, this happened.

12:15 p.m. EST:

11:29 a.m. EST:

11:05 a.m. EST:

10:04 a.m. EST:

9:57 a.m. EST: The DC Metro is packed with attendees headed to the march.

view comments