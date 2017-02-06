Senate Democrats have announced a plan to hold the Senate floor for the next 24 hours to speak against President Donald Trump's pick for education secretary Betsy DeVos.

"In my mind, she is the least qualified nominee in a historically unqualified cabinet," Sen. Chuck Schumer said from the floor on Monday. "On conflicts of interest, she ranks among the worst."

The rare move comes one day before the Senate is scheduled to cast their final vote on her nomination.

