Report: Andrew Puzder to Withdraw as Labor Secretary Nominee

CBS and Fox News are both reporting that sources expect Andrew Puzder to ask the White House to withdraw his nomination as Labor Secretary.

Fox News has learned that President Trump's pick for labor secretary, Andy Puzder, is expected to withdraw his nomination. — David Goodman (@davidgoodmanFBN) February 15, 2017

Andrew Puzder is expected to withdraw from labor secretary nomination, a source tells @MajorCBS https://t.co/lKxHVGXwyB pic.twitter.com/HA8QUG5q0p — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 15, 2017

Pudzer had been bleeding support as his nomination faced stiff opposition from unions and labor groups who pointed to allegations that employees of his company were subjected to wage theft and other work place violations. Opposition grew louder still when Oprah gave a tape in which Pudzer was accused of spousal abuse to the Senate. Earlier today National Review tried to get ahead of the nomination's impending collapse by opposing it on immigration grounds. But as, Kevin Drum noted, it was probably just to change the narrative.

Well, it turns out he's soft on immigration: he supports comprehensive immigration reform rather than walls and high-profile raids. Can't have that. And just by coincidence, NR's opposition comes shortly after we learned that Puzder "employed an undocumented housekeeper for several years and failed to pay related taxes." I don't think NR actually cares about that, though. They only care that it gives Democrats a hook to fire up the opposition. Why give them a victory that will just make them even smugger than usual? Might as well pull the plug now and pretend that it was all because conservatives have such high moral standards.

