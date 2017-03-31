Trump Declares "National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month"

In an announcement late Friday, President Donald Trump proclaimed April as National Sexual Assault and Prevention Month, vowing to commit his administration to raising awareness on the issue and "reduce and eventually end violence" against women, children, and men.

"This includes supporting victims, preventing future abuse, and prosecuting offenders to the full extent of the law," a statement from the White House read. "I have already directed the Attorney General to create a task force on crime reduction and public safety. This task force will develop strategies to reduce crime and propose new legislation to fill gaps in existing laws."

"In the face of sexual violence, we must commit to providing meaningful support and services for victims and survivors in the United States and around the world."

National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month occurs every year. Here's a reminder that Trump has been accused of sexually assaulting a string of women. During the 2016 campaign, a video emerged showing Trump bragging about groping a woman without her permission. Despite the recording, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to become the president of the United States.