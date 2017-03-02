Jeff Sessions Will Recuse Himself From Russia Probe

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will recuse himself from any investigations into contact between the Russian government and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, Sessions announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon. Sarah Isgur Flores, Sessions' spokeswoman, told Mother Jones that neither the attorney general nor any of his staff would take part in any internal discussions on whether or not an independent special prosecutor would be appointed to investigate the 2016 campaign.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.