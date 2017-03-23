Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) on Thursday reiterated his call for an independent commission to investigate Russian interference in the presidential election, comparing the current situation to the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, when his initial requests for an independent commission eventually gained steam.

"Back after 9/11, Sen. [Joe] Lieberman and I said we ought to have a select commission, and nobody wanted it, and then eventually it happened," McCain told reporters in the Capitol. "The pressure will grow, particularly in light of the events of the last 24 hours."

McCain was referring to the actions of Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who drew criticism Wednesday for telling the press and President Donald Trump that the intelligence community may have picked up communications by Trump and his aides during the transition. Nunes did so without consulting his colleagues on the committee, and he may have disclosed classified information. Nunes' actions, McCain said, are "another reason for a select committee."

Nunes apologized to his colleagues on Thursday. But criticism continued to mount, including from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is also investigating Russian interference. "Not telling his members and briefing the president does not meet my definition of doing textbook, bipartisan oversight," Wyden told reporters in the Capitol.

"I think the actions of the House chair yesterday certainly call into question the ability of that committee to perform an independent investigation," Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), also on the committee, told Mother Jones. "But I don't think that applies to the Senate committee. So far we are working on a bipartisan basis and I think we can get to the bottom of this."

He added, "If we can't, I'll say so."